Salman Khan along with dad Salim Khan greet fans on the occasion of Eid from Galaxy apartment; WATCH VIDEO

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is one of the most adored actors and he has always made every Eid special for his fans. This year also it was no different as Bhaijaan greeted his fans from his Galaxy apartment. The actor is back on the silver screens with his most awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which was released worldwide yesterday. Earlier, he surprised his social media followers with a treat when he shared a selfie with Aamir Khan and fans were left in awe. Today, on the occasion of Eid, Salman was snapped greeting his fans who were gathered in a huge number outside his apartment.

Salman Khan greets fans on the occasion of Eid

On the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan was snapped greeting his fans along with his father Salim Khan from his Galaxy apartment as people were gathered in huge number in front of his house. The actor looked handsome in navy blue pathaani suit as he waved at fans from his balcony. Like every other year, this year too Salman has treated his fans with a new movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan on the auspicious occasion of Eid. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Sidharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and more.

Check out the video here

Salman Khan's work front

The crowd puller is currently on a high with the grand release of his Eid special film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie, which features Salman Khan in the titular role, is helmed by Farhad Samji. The superstar will be next seen in the highly anticipated third installment of the Tiger franchise, which has been titled Tiger 3. The spy thriller is slated to hit the theatres by the second half of 2023.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan poses for a million dollar selfie with Aamir Khan as they welcome Eid together; See PIC