'Salman Khan always relies on his persona', says Kareena Kapoor; heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying the success of her recent release Jaane Jaan, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Sujoy Ghosh’s suspense thriller also marked the actress’ OTT debut. In a long illustrious career, the actress has worked in various genres with the biggest of the stars in Bollywood. Off lately, while Kareena is mesmerizing the audience with performance-driven roles, the actress recently talked about her working experience and approaches of the Bollywood superstars, The Khans-Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.

Kareena Kapoor on work approaches of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan talked about her work experience and work approaches of the Khans of Bollywood. Spilling beans on the unique work approaches of the three superstars, the actress talked about how these distinctive qualities set them apart.

The Heroine actress Kareena Kapoor sang praises about Jawan actor Shah Rukh Khan. She called him ‘Shah of cinema in general’. “The emperor, the conqueror, everything that people have been saying I think is less for Shah Rukh,” she said.

Talking about Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, Kareena remarked “Salman always relies on his persona, his personality, his super-duper stardom. Aamir is very focused. He just becomes that character. He gets obsessed and only thinks about his work.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front

Last seen in Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy with her Rohit Shetty’s next Singham Again. The film will also feature Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Deepika Padukone. All these characters will be fighting against the antagonist, essayed by Jackie Shroff.

A few days back, Bebo had also shared a photo of her on the Instagram handle from BTS of the film. In the picture, the actress is seen standing still as a car is flying in the air in front of her. She wrote in the caption: "Do I need to say who I am shooting for? P.S. He is one of my most favourite directors..This is my fourth film with him…and ofcourse not the last …Ready Steady.Go...@itsrohitshetty”

Remarkably, Singham Again will have a cameo appearance by Akshay. The film will be the third installment in the Singham franchise and the fifth in Shetty’s cop universe.

Apart from this, Kareena also has Hansal Mehta's thriller, The Buckingham Murders, and The Crew also starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in the pipeline.

