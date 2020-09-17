  1. Home
Salman Khan and Aamir Khan extend warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday

Today, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan took to social media to pen heartfelt birthday notes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
50225 reads Mumbai
Salman Khan and Aamir Khan extend warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday
Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 70th birthday and while netizens trended #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi on Twitter, Bollywood stars took to social media to wish the actor. From Kangana Ranaut, Virat Kohli, Karan Johar Shilpa Shetty, Anupam Kher to Suniel Shetty and others, a host of stars wished the PM and sent across their warm wishes. Now in the latest, we have Aamir Khan and Salman Khan taking to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister. 

Aamir Khan took to social media to wish Modi to pen a heartfelt note for PM as he wrote, “Hon PM @narendramodi  ji namaskar Folded hands Wishing you many happy returns of the day. May good health and happiness always be with you. With Respect & Regards Folded hands Aamir.” Later, Salman Khan, who is busy shooting for Bigg Boss season 14 nowadays, wishes Narendra Modi as the Dabangg actor wrote, “Wishing the honourable prime minister Mr. Narendra Modi, a very happy birthday n many more to come…” 

On the work front, Aamir Khan recently returned from Turkey after shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha and soon, he will start the shoot of the film in Mumbai. Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' film Forrest Gump co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh in lead roles. As for Salman Khan, he will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and the third instalment of the Tiger franchise. 

ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan jets off to Turkey to resume the shoot post lockdown; See PHOTOS

Credits :Twitter

