Salman Khan and Aamir Khan extend warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday

Today, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan took to social media to pen heartfelt birthday notes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 70th birthday and while netizens trended #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi on Twitter, Bollywood stars took to social media to wish the actor. From , Virat Kohli, , Anupam Kher to Suniel Shetty and others, a host of stars wished the PM and sent across their warm wishes. Now in the latest, we have and taking to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister.

Aamir Khan took to social media to wish Modi to pen a heartfelt note for PM as he wrote, “Hon PM @narendramodi ji namaskar Folded hands Wishing you many happy returns of the day. May good health and happiness always be with you. With Respect & Regards Folded hands Aamir.” Later, Salman Khan, who is busy shooting for Bigg Boss season 14 nowadays, wishes Narendra Modi as the Dabangg actor wrote, “Wishing the honourable prime minister Mr. Narendra Modi, a very happy birthday n many more to come…”

On the work front, Aamir Khan recently returned from Turkey after shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha and soon, he will start the shoot of the film in Mumbai. Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' film Forrest Gump co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh in lead roles. As for Salman Khan, he will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and the third instalment of the Tiger franchise.

Check out the post here:

Wishing the honourable prime minister Mr. Narendra Modi, a very happy birthday n many more to come @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/1Drl7EBv5O — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 17, 2020

Hon PM @narendramodi ji namaskar Wishing you many happy returns of the day. May good health and happiness always be with you. With Respect & Regards Aamir. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 17, 2020

