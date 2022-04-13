Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma to join hands once more for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma were at loggerheads in Antim: The Final Truth which released last year. While the film did not open to favourable reveiews from critics, Salman's fans made sure to watch the film in theatres. Now, latest reports suggest that, Salman and Aayush may soon join hands once more onscreen. However, this time around, it will be a brotherhood act.

According to a latest report in ETimes, speculations a rife that Aayush will be joining the team of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. As per the story, Salman reportedly has three onscreen brothers, and Aayush is in talks to being roped in as one of the brothers. However, there is no official confirmation on the matter.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's launch Zaheer Iqbal is also set to be a part of the film and the brotherhood trio. Zaheer was launched by Salman with the film Notebook in 2019. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is being directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan himself. As per earlier reports, Sajid Nadiadwala had stepped away from the film's production.

The film is slated to hit theatres on 30 December, 2022. Interestingly, it would be double celebrations for the fans as the film will release three days after Salman Khan’s birthday. In order to meet the release deadline, Salman Khan has moved the film's shoot closer to his Panvel farmhouse.

