Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth to hit theatres next month

Salman Khan, who has some interesting projects in the kitty, is making the headlines for his upcoming movie Antim: The Final Truth. The movie, which has been helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, will mark Salman’s first collaboration with his brother in law Aayush Sharma and the makers have been teasing the fans with posters and teaser. And now as per the recent update, the team has announced the release date of Antim: The Final Truth which will be hitting the theatres on November 26 this year.

The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor shared the news with a fierce taser wherein the superstar was boasting an intense look in his turbaned avatar. On the other hand, Aayush appeared to bathed in blood apparently post an intense fight and was sporting a never seen before look in the movie. Looks like Salman and Aayush will be having a deadly face off in Antim: The Final Truth. Announcing the release date of the movie, Salman wrote, “#Antim releases in theatres worldwide on 26.11.2021”.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s post for Antim: The Final Truth:

Interestingly, the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial will be witnessing a clash with John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate which is also slated to release on November 26. While there were reports that Antim: The Final Truth will be witnessing a digital release, with theatres opening up in Maharashtra, the makers have decided to release the movie on the big screen. Meanwhile, Aayush has been creating massive buzz for his gangster look as Rahuliya and is undoubtedly having high hopes from the movie.

Also Read: Salman Khan's Antim eyes 26 November theatrical release, will clash with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2