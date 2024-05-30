Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar don’t mind losing out on No Entry and Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequels, Anees Bazmee reveals

Anees Bazmee has directed some of the biggest hits of all time which in fact also became the fortunes of many actors’ careers. The filmmaker recently spoke about how Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan aren’t bothered about the sequel of their popular films Bhool Bhulaiyaa and No Entry.

For the unversed, Anees Bazmee is the man involved in No Entry 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which are currently in the making.

Is Akshay Kumar affected after missing out on the Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel?

In a conversation with Lehren Retro, Anees revealed that he is in constant touch with Akshay and has made two of the most beautiful films of his life with him – Singh Is Kinng and Welcome.

He continued, “For Bhool Bhulaiyaa, it was the decision of the producers. If you ask me, I always want to work with him. He is such a good actor and we are good friends. It is such a small thing for him. He is such a big star that if he isn’t doing a film, it is others’ loss not to cast him, but it isn’t a loss for him.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ: No Entry 2: Anees Bazmee opens up about ongoing rift between Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor: ‘Dono aapas mein nipat lenge’

Akshay’s version of Bhool Bhulaiyaa also starred Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav, and Paresh Rawal in key roles. Released in 2007, it was directed by Priyadarshan. In the next two parts, Kartik Aaryan took over the baton with Anees taking over the director’s seat. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to release during Diwali 2024 week.

Did the cast change in No Entry 2 affect Salman Khan?

Anees in the same interview shared that he didn’t have this conversation with Salman Khan. He clarified, “Me and Salman are such good friends that if he had something in his heart, he would have told me. If he isn’t saying anything that means that it makes no difference to him. I met him just last week. Whether we do a film or not, it makes no difference to our equation.”

Salman’s No Entry also starred Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan and was released in 2005. For the sequel, the entire cast has been changed, and taking center stage this time are actors Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor.

ALSO READ: 'Salman Khan shows up at 1 pm and has lunch; always worried when working with Akshay Kumar', says Anees Bazmee