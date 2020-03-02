Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have no bad blood between them over Laxmmi Bomb & Radhe clash on Eid? Find Out

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s films Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai and Laxmmi Bomb will lock horns on Eid 2020. However, as per recent reports, there is no bitterness between the two about their clash on Eid.

2020 is a year of clashes in Bollywood as biggies of the industry are releasing their films on the same day. One of the biggest clashes of 2020 is on Eid 2020 when ’s Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai will lock horns with ’s Laxmmi Bomb. While Laxmmi Bomb’s release date announcement came prior to Radhe, fans of Akshay and Salman have been excited about the release of both their films. Amidst all the buzz, there were reports of some tiff between the two superstars. However, a recent report suggests that everything seems to be alright between them.

As per a report of Mumbai Mirror, on Saturday, Salman and Akshay were shooting at the same location and their sets were just next to each other. On reaching the set, Salman found out that Akshay was shooting right next to his film’s shoot and hence, he decided to greet his friend. Khan walked over to meet Akshay and found him in his vanity. Many thought that the two superstars may be talking about the clash of their films and might think about moving one film’s release date. But the report clearly mentioned that Salman and Akshay casually met and there was no discussion about any work.

A source told the daily, “There is no bad blood between them because of the upcoming clash.” The report further mentioned that after meeting Salman and Akshay went to shoot Radhe and Laxmmi Bomb. While Radhe’s shoot went on till wee hours of the night, Akshay’s shoot got over by evening and Laxmmi Bomb’s wrap up party took place on the sets where even cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was spotted and Akshay played cricket on the sets post finishing the film.

Check out Salman and Akshay's latest posts:

Going by the reports, it looks like there isn’t any bad blood between the two stars about the clash on Eid and both Radhe and Laxmmi Bomb will release on May 22, 2020. Meanwhile, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars , Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. It is directed by Prabhudheva. Laxmmi Bomb is directed by Raghava Lawrence and stars Kiara Advani with Akshay. While Radhe’s shoot is still going on, Laxmmi Bomb’s shooting was wrapped up last evening.

