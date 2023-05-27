Salman Khan and Arpita Khan serve brother-sister goals as they groove to Diljit Dosanjh’s Sauda Khara Khara

Salman Khan is currently in Abu Dhabi having a blast as he marks his presence at the IIFA Awards. The actor is sharing several pictures and videos of cute moments from the time that he is spending there. The actor apart from his team is accompanied by his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her two kids. Recently, the Tiger 3 actor shared an adorable video of him playing with Arpita’s kids and today in yet another video shared by him, we can see him having a great time with his sister.

Salman Khan enjoys with Arpita Khan Sharma

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman Khan shared a video of him from the award function. In the video, we can see him dressed in an all-black attire. He is wearing a plain black shirt over black trousers and a black belt and looks dapper in his new mustache and beard look. The actor is surrounded by his team and is standing right behind his sister Arpita Khan Sharma who looks lovely in white attire. We can hear the popular song Sauda Khara Khara being played in the background which is sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Sukhbir. This song is from the movie Good Newwz which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Salman looks in a good mood and is grooving to the song while Arpita has a big smile on her face.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan also grabbed all the limelight for a moment from the award function which is going viral. In the video, we can see the Tiger 3 star’s security moving Vicky Kaushal away. After this, there was yet another video where we can see Salman and Vicky hugging each other.

