Salman Khan and Atlee’s collaboration on the cards: Fans take Internet by storm in excitement; ‘Bhai is cooking something big’

Attention all Salman Khan fans, gear up! The actor is in discussions for a major project with Jawan director Atlee. The report further suggests that the project will be officially announced in the near future. Atlee is currently in the process of finalizing the script, with Sun Pictures set to produce this prestigious venture.

According to a report by Telugu 360, filming for the project is slated to begin next year, given Salman Khan's current commitment to his upcoming film Sikandar. When news of Salman Khan's discussions with Atlee for his next project spread like wildfire, fans flocked to X (formerly Twitter) to express their reactions.

Fans react to Salman Khan’s possible collaboration with Atlee

Following the news, fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) with their excitement. One user expressed, “#SalmanKhan × #Atlee sun pictures. BHAI ON A SERIOUS MODE.” Another chimed in, “#SalmanKhan is set to join forces with three renowned Tamil directors for consecutive films, if all goes according to plan. Fingers crossed. #ArMurgadoss #VishnuVardhan #Atlee."

Another commented, "#Atlee × #SalmanKhan for a fresh project. This project is huge and big action entertainer." A fan also wrote, "Megastar #SalmanKhan x #Atlee. Bhai is cooking something big." "#salmankhan ×#atlee masses of the cinema big news today bhai fans," commented a user.

Yet another remarked, “@sunpictures is such a big production house, they have always made great films #salmankhan @Atlee_dir.” Adding to the chatter, another user commented, “Rumours about #SalmanKhan and #Atlee will be working together in a big budget with #SunPictures.”

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Atlee shared insights into his discussions with various film personalities, stating, “Every now and then, I discuss a lot of things with a lot of film lovers. Of course, me and Salman sir (Khan) has a discussion, me and Hrithik sir (Roshan) had a discussion long back, me and Ranveer sir (Singh), Ranbir sir (Kapoor), Vijay sir (Thalapathy) we had a discussion, Allu (Arjun) sir we had a discussion. As cinema lovers, we don’t stick to ‘ah, we’re going to stick to this thing’. We come with love, so, I like to work with you, I’ll love to work with you.

Salman Khan's unseen pic from Anant-Radhika's second pre-wedding

A newly surfaced photograph from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration on a luxurious cruise has captivated social media. In the image, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni, and other attendees can be seen enjoying themselves aboard the cruise ship. Donning an elegant all-black ensemble, Salman Khan is seen in high spirits alongside soon-to-be father Ranveer Singh, Indian cricket icon MS Dhoni, Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan, and several other guests. The snapshot was captured during a lavish soirée held aboard the cruise ship in Portofino, Italy.

About Sikandar

Salman Khan is gearing up to start filming his upcoming project, Sikandar, on June 18, 2024. Starring alongside Rashmika Mandanna, known for her role in Animal, this marks their debut collaboration. Directed by AR Murugadoss and presented by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is slated for an Eid 2025 theatrical release.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'I have discussed a film with Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan'; Atlee on his next in Hindi after Jawan