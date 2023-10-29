Salman Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo in one frame at Saudi Arabia boxing match leaves fans buzzing; Watch

Salman Khan recently found himself in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, attending a highly anticipated boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. Seated in the company of football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, the trio was visibly engrossed in the thrilling match. The pictures and videos capturing these global personalities side by side have quickly gone viral on social media, causing a stir among fans who couldn't contain their excitement. Many dubbed this union as the most ‘unexpected crossover’ of the year.

Netizens react to Salman Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo's glimpses from boxing match

Salman Khan, donning a dapper brown blazer, was seated alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, at a boxing match in Saudi Arabia. Fans couldn't stop gushing over the sight of their favorite celebrities sharing the frame in this star-studded event and showered their visuals with praise and love.

A fan said, “if you ask me, this is the pic of the year. SALMAN KHAN × CRISTIANO RONALDO.”

Another person wrote, "Salman Khan x Cristiano Ronaldo Unexpected crossover."

A netizen claimed, “Two GOATS in one frame .. Salman Khan & Cristiano Ronaldo.”

A user stated, "This post is restricted to Salman Khan & Cristiano Ronaldo fans. Show me the most unexpected crossover of this year!"

A fan expressed, “Megastar #SalmanKhan & Footballer Ronaldo in one frame at #RiyadhSeason. #FuryvsNgannou”

About Salman Khan's upcoming movie Tiger 3

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the much-anticipated release of his upcoming movie, Tiger 3. This installment in the spy universe also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The trailer offers a glimpse into the plot, portraying Salman's character, Tiger, as a perceived traitor who embarks on a life-threatening mission to save both his family and country.

The film's first song, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, has been released, marking the maiden collaboration between Salman and the renowned singer Arijit Singh. This vibrant party number showcases stunning visuals and highlights the fiery chemistry between Salman and Katrina.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3 is set to illuminate screens on the auspicious occasion of Diwali on November 12.

