Salman Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo's PHOTO enjoying conversation in Riyadh goes viral; fans are over the moon

Salman Khan was recently spotted sitting with football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, attending a highly anticipated boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. Pictures and videos of them enjoying the match went viral. Now, a while ago, a picture of Salman having a conversation with Ronaldo surfaced and fans are buzzing with excitement over the glimpse of these global icons at the event.

Salman Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo enjoy conversation in Riyadh

Fans are over the moon as the picture of Salman Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo enjoying a conversation with each other in Riyadh surfaced. In the picture, the two superstars were seen smiling while chatting.

Excited fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and reacted to the global icons' meeting. Let's have a quick look at the tweets:

One fan wrote, "Cristiano Ronaldo and Salman Khan having a chat #BallonDor #FuryvsNgannou."

Another wrote, "Salman Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo spotted talking in Saudi Arabia #SalmanKhan #Tiger3 #CristianoRonaldo #FuryvsNgannou."

A third fan shared, "A tight slap to those who were saying Ronaldo ignored Salman #SalmanKhan #CristianoRonaldo."

"For those Who are Saying #CristianoRonaldo Ignored #SalmanKhanThey had conversation and some Laughing moments too," commented a fourth fan.

About Tiger 3

Work-wise, Salman Khan is gearing up for the much-anticipated release of his upcoming film, Tiger 3. It also also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Speaking about the trailer, it gives a glimpse of the plot, portraying Salman's character, Tiger, who is involved in a life-threatening mission to save both his family and country.

On the other hand, the first song, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from the film marks the collaboration between Salman and the popular singer Arijit Singh. This lively party number highlights the sizzling chemistry between Salman and Katrina.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3 is set to release on Diwali, November 12, 2023.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo in one frame at Saudi Arabia boxing match leaves fans buzzing; Watch