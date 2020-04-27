Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone’s candid throwback photo makes us want to see them together on the screen

Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone have come together for a film and fans have been waiting for it to happen. We found a throwback photo of the two stars that is surely going to make you root to see them in a film together. Check it out.

At times, in Bollywood, filmmakers may try to bring two superstars together but it may become extremely difficult. Speaking of this, and come to mind. The two superstars have never worked together in a film. However, they have often bumped into each other at events and Deepika has also been a part of Salman’s Bigg Boss several times during the promotions of her films. Everytime the two are seen in a frame, fans wish they could do a film together.

While pulling out Pinkvilla’s archives, we found a priceless photo of Deepika and Salman from an event that took place back in 2016 where the two superstars sat next to each other. In the throwback photo, we can see Deepika looking ravishing in a red gown while Salman can be seen looking dapper in an all black look. What made Salman look even more handsome was his cool and offbeat hair style. In the picture, the two can be seen sitting next to each other.

Also Read|Deepika Padukone on working with Salman Khan: We’ve not been offered anything; I’d love to do a film with him

Not just this, the candid photo captured Deepika and Salman talking to each other and bonding amid the event. Deepika can be seen smiling widely while talking to Salman and it surely left fans rooting to see them together in a film. Alongside Deepika, and Anil Kapoor too can be seen in the frame. However, it is Deepika and Salman sitting side by side that has everyone’s attention. This year, when Deepika’s film Chhapaak released, she headed to Bigg Boss 13’s house for promotions. While chatting with Salman, they joked about kids and marriage and seeing the two stars chilling, fans couldn’t stop wishing to see them together.

Check out Salman and Deepika’s throwback photo:

Back in January while promoting, Deepika was asked if she would like to work with Salman. On it, she said that she has always been a fan of the superstar and is waiting for the right opportunity to work with him. She mentioned that she would like to see Salman do a role like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam or something different from what the star has done. She mentioned that if the script is right, they may work together. Well, until then, fans can surely look at their candid throwback photo and wish that some filmmaker may bring these two superstars together!

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :APH Images

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×