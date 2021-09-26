Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi became buddies on sets of Tiger 3 in Turkey & Austria

and starrer Tiger 3 has been in the works for a few weeks now. The cast and crew had taken off to Turkey to shoot majority of the film. After wrapping up the schedule in Turkey, the team headed to Austria to shoot a few dance and action sequences. According to a latest report, almost 65 per cent of the film's shoot is done.

The team will now head back to Mumbai to complete the remaining shoot and a set will be constructed for the same. A source close to the unit told ETimes, “About 65 percent of the film has been completed and now a set is being constructed at YRF studio in Mumbai.”

Apart from Salman and Katrina, the film stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The actor has been looking super buff for the same and had joined the cast in Turkey and Austria. The report revealed that Emraan and Salman developed a great bond on set. They shared quite a camaraderie and were very comfortable working with each other.

The source revealed, “Salman is very fond of Emraan Hashmi and it was obvious on the sets and after each shot, the actor would go up to Emraan and at times even pat him on his back. They had become buddies on set."

While Salman has steered clear of social media, Katrina Kaif was dropping glimpses of a few fun moments from Turkey and Austria.

