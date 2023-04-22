Salman Khan and family celebrate Eid ul Fitr 2023 as they have a get together; See PICS

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is one of the most adored actors and he has always made every Eid special for his fans. This year also it was no different as Bhaijaan greeted his fans from his Galaxy apartment. Earlier, he surprised his social media followers with a treat when he shared a selfie with Aamir Khan and fans were left in awe. Today, on the occasion of Eid, Salman was snapped greeting his fans who were gathered in a huge number outside his apartment. Now, we got a glimpse of Salman and his family’s Eid celebrations through a picture shared by his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Salman Khan and family pose together on the occasion of Eid

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma shared a family picture of the Khan family from their Eid celebrations. Besides Salman, the family photo features his parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan along with Helen. The picture also features Salman's brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and brother-in-laws Aayush Sharma and Atul Agnihotri. Aayush Sharma and Arpita's son Ahil and daughter Ayat can also be seen in the family photo. The picture also features the superstar's nephews Nirvan, Yohan Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri. Moreover, Arpita also shared a family picture on her Insatgram handle which features her parents Salim and Salma along with her siblings Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail and Alvira.

Here are the glimpses

Salman Khan's work front

The crowd puller is currently on a high with the grand release of his Eid special film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie, which features Salman Khan in the titular role, is helmed by Farhad Samji. The superstar will be next seen in the highly anticipated third installment of the Tiger franchise, which has been titled Tiger 3. The spy thriller is slated to hit the theatres by the second half of 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Salman Khan along with dad Salim Khan greet fans on the occasion of Eid from Galaxy apartment; WATCH VIDEO