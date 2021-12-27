Salman Khan and Genelia dance like there is no tomorrow as the actress wishes Bhai on his birthday; WATCH

Salman Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday today and wishes have been pouring in from every corner for the actor. Social media is filled with actors wishing the superstar with an unseen video or picture. Since morning fans are getting treated by amazing pictures and videos of Bhaijaan and now Genelia has posted a video of her dancing with the Kick actor and all we can say is that their energy will for you to get on the dance floor and get you rid of your Monday blues.

In the video, we can see Salman Khan and Genelia twinning in maroon coloured tee. Both of them are dancing in full energy. Salman’s energy levels are commendable and both the actors can be seen having so much fun as they are dancing non-stop. Sharing this video, Genelia wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man with the largest heart. May god bless you with loads of happiness, love and great health. We love you - Aaj Bhai ka birthday hai.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman is currently working on Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. This isn’t all. He also confirmed working on the much talked about sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and revealed that it will be titled as Pavan Putra Bhaijaan. Besides, Salman also confirmed working on No Entry sequel and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali after completing the third instalment of the Tiger franchise.

