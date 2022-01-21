Salman Khan and his family give ‘hum saath saath hain' vibes in THIS pic as they enjoy ‘dal bati churma’

Salman Khan is a family man and we have seen several instances of this. He often makes sure to spend time with his family and prioritises his family over anything. Well, can you think of kickstarting your weekend in a better way than having a scrumptious yummy meal with your entire family? No right? Well, take cues from Salman as he was clicked eating a delicious Rajasthani traditional lunch today with his brother’s Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, sister Alvira Khan and mother Helen.

Salman Khan’s co-star in many movies Bina Kak, took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of Salman Khan and his family busy eating ‘dal bati churma’. This is a traditional Rajasthani dish and all of them seem to be engrossed in their food. Salman is wearing a lavender coloured tee, Arbaaz can be seen wearing a blue coloured tee and Sohail is twinning with him as he is wearing the same coloured tee. Helen can be seen in a beige coloured attire whereas Alvira is in monochrome attire. On the table, we can see several plates with baati’s served on them. Sharing this picture Bina wrote, “Dal bati churma lunch”.

Take a look:

Meanwhile on the work front, recently the teaser of T-Series music video starring Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal was released. The song is titled ‘Main Chala’ and it is sung by Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur.

Apart from this Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. Both the actors had been shooting for the film last year and they travelled to several foreign locations. In fact, they were supposed to shoot the last leg of the film in Delhi this month but the shoot had to be pushed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

