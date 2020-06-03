Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez dancing to Tan Tana Tan in a THROWBACK video is too good to miss

Kick duo Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez recreate the hook step of Judwaa’s song Tan Tana Tan in a throwback video; Take a look

and Jacqueline Fernandez, among other family members are currently in quarantine at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse, and thanks to social media, the Dabangg actor is making sure to update his fans with his photos from the farm. From riding a horse to eating horse food to distributing food ration to needy and underprivileged people to cycling, Salman Khan is doing it all. After urging people to stay at home amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Salman Khan has started his Youtube channel and has also released two songs on his channel.

Since Jacqueline Fernandez, too, is in quarantine at Salman Khan’s farmhouse, she, previously, to share a photo on social media while working out at the farm house, and the photo also gave us a glimpse of Salman Khan working out at the gym. Jacqueline’s social media post came with the hashtags #lockdown and #pyaarkarona as she wrote: "Gifted or just very hard working? I feel he's grateful for everyday and respects the position the Almighty has given him. To all the Salman Khan fans, there's a lot more to come, stay tuned, stay safe…” And today, we got our hands on a major throwback video of Salman Khan and Jacqueline wherein the two are seen dancing to the signature step of Judwaa’s song- Tan Tana Tan.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3 starring and next, he will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Also, on the occasion of Eid, since Salman Khan away from his family, Salman’s father, Salim Khan, revealed in an interview, that this time, the Eid celebrations are low key

Check out Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez's video here:

ALSO READ: When Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s filmy showdown at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party almost resulted in blows

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×