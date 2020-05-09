Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez get candid about upcoming song Tere Bina; Watch VIDEO

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are gearing up for a music video and while the teaser is yet to be out, the two got candid about it in a quick interview.

and Jacqueline Fernandez have shot for a song called Tere Bina and while we are eagerly waiting for the teaser to come, the two got talking about the process and some more in a fun conversation with Waluscha Dsouza and it sure seemed to be rather insightful. In a rather surprising turn of events, we here about Salman doing another song, and this is going to be a second song from the actor amid the ongoing lockdown.

As we already know, the actor has been stuck at his farmhouse in Panvel along with other actors and so, he has been taking this time out to do multiple things. Salman keeps sharing all these videos and photos on social media and fans sure can't seem to get enough of it so this song will prove to be quite a hit with them, just like all other songs of the actor.

Salman was busy shooting for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai when the lockdown was imposed, however, he has been keeping up and as it turns out, the movie will not be releasing on Eid after all given the ongoing lockdown. This is going to be an Eid in a very long time that will not have a release of Salman Khan's film, none the less, it seems to be rather

The actor got talking about it along with Jacqueline, who is also a part of the song. During the conversation, Salman said how he had the song in his mind and he thought that releasing the song at this time is going to be right. He revealed how he has sung four songs and this one is not suitable for a film after all. He added how they have a production company already and releasing it at this time will be a nice thing to do. He also added how this is actually the cheapest production after all. To this, Jacqueline Fernandes added how there is always so much to do before anything kickstarts but this one had like just 3 people and for the first time she paid attention to the lights, looked at the props and took care of everything and it was a great experience to know that one can make the most of any situation with whatever they have. Salman also spoke about how it is so hot in here, trying to explain how it was like to shoot here.

He did kid around on how they did not shoot all over the place because he did not want to show the entire property and they were selective about it. Salman further added how they did follow things like social distancing and how everyone who is here has been here from the start. Salman said how this is a song that he quite liked and Jacqueline too heard it and liked it. Meanwhile, Walushcha also asked her about the way she is looking, and to this, Jacqueline went on to say how this did give her quite a lot of confidence while Salman added how there was not a hairdresser or makeup person. Jacqueline went on to say how this is actually the first time when she did not have the team to prep her up and things like that.

Salman said how it has been a different experience for him as well since he realized how 3 people can also shoot a song. Jacqueline said how technology too, has made things easy and how they review things at the end and send it to the editor and how things happened so fast, none the less, Salman did point out how things were slow because everyone is using the internet right now. He also revealed how sometimes it took 36 hours to download files and how the transfers happened over 70-80 times with additions and subtractions every single time and after all those things, they finally got their edit.

Another of Salman's song called Pyaar Karona was released about two weeks from now and it has gone on to reach out to millions. While at his farmhouse, the actor is definitely making the most of his time and apart from painting, helping other people out, this seems to be just another thing he has been up to. The actor has been in the news for the longest time now, courtesy all the efforts he has been taking to make lives easy for people in distress.

Check a part of the video here:

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×