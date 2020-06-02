Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez opt to cycle around Panvel to stay fit amid the lockdown; WATCH

Amid the lockdown, Salman Khan has been spending time at his Panvel farmhouse with family and close friends including Jacqueline Fernandez. A video of the two cycling around the area to keep fit has gone viral.

Fans of have been spending their lockdown listening to his 3 tracks that the superstar released and crooned himself while staying at his Panvel farmhouse. For those who know Salman, they know that fitness is extremely important to him and often for the same, the superstar goes out to cycle. Several times in Mumbai, Salman has been spotted cycling around the city and it looks like the superstar is continuing the tradition at his farmhouse in Panvel with Jacqueline Fernandez.

A video of Salman and Jacqueline is doing rounds on social media in which the two are seen heading out to cycle together with a couple of others. To keep fit, it seems that the superstar has opted to cycle around his farmhouse area in Panvel and the onlookers seemed to have captured him and the actress in the frame. In the video, we get to see Salman cycling in a grey tee with white shorts and Jacqueline Fernandez is seen clad in a white tank top with a bottom.

The two stars can be seen cycling with friends and fans of the star can be seen calling out his name to wave to him. Salman is seen waving to a few onlookers as he cycles and heads to his farmhouse with Jacqueline and others.

Here are the video of Salman and Jacqueline cycling amid lockdown:

Amid the lockdown, Salman released 3 songs, Tere Bina, Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai. All three were crooned by Salman himself and Tere Bina featured the star with Jacqueline Fernandez. Their chemistry in the romantic ballad was loved and Salman’s songs have been trending on YouTube. Fans have been loving the superstar’s tryst with singing amid the lockdown. Aside from this, Salman has been doing his bit to help everyone amid the COVID 19 lockdown.

