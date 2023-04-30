Salman Khan CONFIRMS reunion with Karan Johar after 25 years? Fans await official announcement

Salman Khan is currently basking in the success of his mega Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, and others. The actor recently appeared in the popular India TV show ‘Aap Ki Adaalat’ where he talked about his personal and professional life in detail. In this show, he also shared that he has been approached by Karan Johar for a film. Fans went berserk since the actor made this announcement.

A video from the TV show ‘Aap Ki Adaalat’ has been going viral that shows Salman Khan talking about Karan Johar’s offer to him. While rumours have been doing round for some time now, the news coming from Salman Khan is a big deal. The actor is heard saying that Karan Johar called him up and offered a movie. Bhaijaan also revealed that Aditya Chopra also approached him for a movie. Talking about this, he shared, “Ab Karan Johar ka phone aaya ki ek film hai. These are the big producer-directors who want to work with me. I also want to work with them. These all began to happen since the past 10 years, uske pehle no one approached me.”

Of course, fans can’t keep calm as two of the biggest name in the industries are set to collab. Although they are still waiting for an official confirmation, their excitement is sky-high. While one of them wrote, “Announcement kab hoga Bhaijaan?”, another commented, “Mazaa ayega, fir se eid book karega.”

Although nothing there has been no official confirmation, the film will reportedly be scheduled for Eid 2024. If the reports are confirmed to be true, this film will mark Karan and Salman’s reunion after 25 years of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

