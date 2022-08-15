Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif celebrate 10 years of Ek Tha Tiger, share VIDEO; Fans say ‘waiting for Tiger 3’

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Ek Tha Tiger has clocked 10 years today on 15th August 2022. On this special occasion, the actors took to their respective social media spaces and shared a video, featuring some of the most power-packed moments from their films Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). The video also teased netizens about the third and upcoming film in the Tiger franchise, Tiger 3, which is all set to hit the big screens on Eid next year, i.e., 21st April 2023.

Sharing the videos, they also wrote a caption to go with their posts. It read, “#10YearsOfEkThaTiger...And the journey continues. Get ready for #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | @kabirkhankk | @aliabbaszafar | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf.”

As soon as the actors shared the video, fans flooded their posts with excited comments. While many dropped red heart emojis and fire emojis, others mentioned that they are waiting for Tiger 3. Still, others expressed their love for Salman Khan.

Take a look:

Click HERE to watch the video.

In March this year, the makers shared a teaser of the film, leaving fans excited. The video began with Katrina’s power-packed action scenes as she packs several punches and kicks with a few boys whom she seems to be teaching those killer moves. Later the camera pans towards Salman who is lying on a bench with his face covered. The swag with which the Dabangg actor gets up and says ‘Tiger always ready’ will get you on the edge of your seats and make your wait for the movie very difficult. Sharing this video the actors and the makers officially announced Tiger 3’s release date.

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and backed by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Productions.

