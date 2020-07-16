Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif gaze at each other in a still from Tiger Zinda Hai as he wishes Kat on her birthday

Today, as Katrina Kaif celebrates her 37th birthday, Salman Khan took to social media to send across birthday wishes to his Bharat co-star. Take a look!

Today, as celebrates her 37th birthday, we are sure this birthday is going to be memorable for Kat since this is the first time that she’ll be celebrating her birthday in quarantine and not partying with friends and family. Bang at midnight, Bollywood actors and fans took to social media to wish the Bharat actress and from , , Vicky Kaushal, to and others, a host of B-town stars took to social media pen heartwarming wishes for the actress.

And amid all the wishes, one birthday wish that caught our attention was from . Yes, Mr. Dabangg, who is currently quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse, took to Instagram to wish his Bharat co-star as she shared a still from Tiger Zinda Hai which has them look into each others eyes, and alongside the photo, Salman Khan wrote, “Happy bday Katrina . . @katrinakaif…”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat and next, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite , and the film will reportedly release on Diwali 2020. Amid the quarantine, Katrina Kaif has been sharing fun videos on social media with her sister Isabella and from washing utensils, to cleaning the house to working out, these Kaif sisters have been making the most of the lockdown

Credits :Instagram

