Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 secures all Imax screens in India over The Marvels: Report

The upcoming movie Tiger 3, featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in key roles, is one of the year's most highly anticipated films. Scheduled for a Diwali 2023 release, this action-packed thriller is making waves. According to a recent report from The Wrap, Tiger 3 is poised to secure all Imax screens, edging out The Marvels, which is scheduled to hit screens on November 10.

India's Imax screens go all-in for Tiger 3, leaving The Marvels empty-handed

If reports are to be believed all 23 Imax theatres in India are going to be Tiger 3 exclusive leaving no room for The Marvels and The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Tiger 3 shares the same cinematic universe as Pathaan and the 2019 action blockbuster War, all produced by Yash Raj Films. The Maneesh Sharma directorial is expected to keep Bollywood's winning streak going strong.

Over in India, it's a whole different ball game at the box office. Local films tend to be the kings and queens, unlike the West, where Hollywood usually rules the roost. There was this one standout in 2019, Avengers: Endgame, which was a huge blockbuster in India. But even a worldwide sensation like Titanic couldn't snag the top spot on the annual box office charts in India. Back in 1998, it was all about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, stealing the limelight, while Titanic was making waves everywhere else.

The bigger movies earn the privilege of dominating the largest screens

Imax understands the importance of diversifying its movie offerings beyond Hollywood blockbusters. The consistency of local films has made the Indian market more self-sustaining. It's a similar strategy to why AMC secured self-distribution rights for concert films by Taylor Swift and Beyonce. In an industry where Hollywood releases can be unpredictable, relying solely on the occasional mega-blockbuster like Top Gun: Maverick or Barbie isn't a sustainable model.

While Tiger 3 may not be poised to outperform the biggest Hollywood hits globally, Indian blockbusters are increasingly finding success beyond India's borders. Notably, films like Dangal achieved significant success in China, and the Oscar-winning RRR saw substantial Imax-specific revenues in Japan, surpassing its earnings in India.

