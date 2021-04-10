Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3: Is THIS actor from Ek Tha Tiger returning in the third installment?

As per a recent report of a leading daily, the third installment of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger franchise will see an important character returning from the first part. The film featuring Salman and Katrina also welcomed Emraan Hashmi onboard Tiger 3.

A film that has been in the headlines for quite some time now is and starrer Tiger 3. While the official announcement of the film is awaited, reports have been coming in about the ongoing shoot of the third installment. Several times, Katrina and Salman have been snapped at the YRF studios that has added to the buzz related to the film. Amid this, a recent report now claims that an important character from Ek Tha Tiger, the first part of Tiger, will be returning to the franchise in the third installment and it is none other than Ranvir Shorey's character, Gopi Arya.

If you recall, in the first part, Ranvir aka Gopi Arya was seen as Tiger's handler. Now, as per a report in Mid-Day, the makers of Tiger 3 made sure to include Ranvir's character in the third part. As per the report by the leading daily, Aditya Chopra and writer of Tiger 3 took the call to bring Ranvir back in the franchise as someone who Tiger could trust. Reportedly, Salman and Ranvir will soon begin shooting together and their shoot will apparently kick off with a comedy scene with another female actor in the film.

A source informed the daily, "When writing the third part, producer Aditya Chopra and writer Jaideep Sahni decided to bring him back as the trusted aide of RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore, portrayed by Salman. The superstar and Ranvir will begin by filming a comedy sequence with a female actor, following it up with a few high-octane scenes."

Well, if this turns out to be true, fans may get to witness Tiger's fun banter with his handler Gopi aka Ranvir and once again, a touch of fun will be added to the spy actioner. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla recently reported that despite Katrina Kaif testing positive for COVID 19, the shoot has remained unaffected for Salman as the actress had shot a week back for the film and was scheduled to join again by end of April. Hence, the rest of the shoot has not been affected by the actress' absence due to COVID 19 diagnosis. The third part also will reportedly see Emraan Hashmi play the baddie against Salman and fans have been excited about the same.

