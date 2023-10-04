Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 trailer release date REVEALED; fans can’t keep calm

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 has to be one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. The makers have been able to create a lot of hype around it with the poster and 'Tiger ka message' video release. Now, there has been an official confirmation of when the much-awaited trailer of the film will drop.

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 trailer launch date

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that the much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 will be released by mid-October. Now, Yash Raj Films, the studio behind the action thriller, has revealed the trailer release date. The official trailer will drop on Monday, October 16, on the internet. YRF's Twitter handle announced this news and wrote, "#Tiger3Trailer coming to roar louder than ever on 16th October. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Fans share their excitement over the announcement

Several people could not hold back their excitement over this big news. One user took to Twitter and wrote, "The Big Daddy Of Spy Universe". Another person wrote: "Bhai Is Back #Tiger3". A fan stated, "Tiger is back with Blockbuster movie."

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the action thriller is a part of the YRF spy universe. It is scheduled to be released theatrically on November 10, coinciding with the Diwali festival. The first film in the franchise, Ek Tha Tiger, was released in 2012 and it was directed by Kabir Khan. The second installment, titled Tiger Zinda Hai was released in 2017 and it was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Recently, Khan spoke about celebrating his 35 years in Bollywood with Tiger 3. He said: "I’m glad to celebrate this personal milestone with the release of Tiger 3! I know that my fans love to see me doing action and I hope Tiger 3 is the perfect gift that they have been waiting for!", he added. The actor also said, "I love doing big action spectacles and Tiger 3 is as big as it can get."

