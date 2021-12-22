As Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai clocks 4 years, here's all we know about upcoming sequel

A film franchise that has fans excited is Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger. It all began with Ek Tha Tiger and later, the sequel Tiger Zinda Hai came out exactly 4 years ago. Today, Tiger Zinda Hai completes 4 years and fans are excited about what's coming next for Tiger's fans. Tiger Zinda Hai featured Salman and Katrina as RAW and ISI agents who fight against a common enemy to free nurses captured by terrorists. The action was top notch and Ali Abbas Zafar's direction added another charm to the film.

Now, as the film clocks 4 years, fans are looking forward to the third part in the franchise that will once again bring Tiger and Zoya against a common enemy. While the shoot for Tiger 3 is going on for a while and Salman had confirmed the film by sharing a workout video a few months ago, there have been many details that have surfaced. As Tiger Zinda Hai clocks 4 years, here are all details we know about the sequel.

1. Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist

One of the biggest updates regarding Tiger 3 that came out this year was that Emraan Hashmi had been roped in by the makers to play the antagonist against Tiger aka Salman Khan in the upcoming film. While Emraan didn't confirm or deny being a part of the film, fans certainly were stoked about the reports of him facing off with Salman. Reportedly, for the role, Emraan underwent a massive physical transformation and well, it was evidently seen in his workout posts and videos on social media.

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers of the film had a challenge ahead of them to shoot Tiger 3 in exotic locations internationally. After conducting recce and ensuring all COVID 19 protocols in place, Tiger's team including Salman, Katrina and Emraan flew outside India to shoot for the actioner. Tiger 3 has been elaborately shot in Russia, Turkey and Austria. While Salman and Katrina were shooting in Russia and Turkey, photos of the two shared by fan clubs became a talk on social media. 3. Pak Tiger vs Indian Tiger As the shoot of the film began, what came to light were details about Emraan and Salman's face off in the film. Pinkvilla had exclusively informed his readers that Emraan will be seen as a Pakistani ISI agent who would be equivalent to India's RAW agent Tiger. The plot of Pakistani Tiger VS Indian Tiger certainly left fans intrigued and excited for the film. A source had told Pinkvilla, "Emraan Hashmi plays the role of a Pakistani agent, who is pitted against RAW official, Tiger, played by Salman Khan. It's essentially Tiger vs Tiger, as the ISI describes Emraan as Pakistan's answer to Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathod." Click here to know more

4. Maneesh Sharma at the helm

The first part of the franchise was directed by Kabir Khan while the second one was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. For the third part, the makers at YRF were in search for a passionate director and their search ended with Maneesh Sharma. Pinkvilla was among the first ones to report that Maneesh was roped in as director for Salman, Katrina and Emraan starrer Tiger 3. A source had told Pinkvilla, "Maneesh Sharma will be directing Tiger 3. Aditya Chopra trusts him to take the Tiger franchise forward and Salman too has given his nod for Maneesh. Maneesh has huge equity for his creative vision and both Salman and Adi wanted him to helm the project!"