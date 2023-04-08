Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde look head-over-heels in love with each other in NEW POSTER from KKBKKJ

Ever since Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film's release. The teaser has already created a lot of hype and has been garnering a wide range of attention from audiences all over the nation. The film's music and songs has impressed the audiences for having a distinct flavour. It was only yesterday that the actor announced that the trailer of the film will be out on April 10th and today he has shared yet another poster of him and Pooja Hegde looking head-over-heels in love with each other.

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s new poster from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Taking to his Instagram Salman Khan shared a new poster from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In the poster, we can see both Salman and Pooja Hegde looking lost in each other. Pooja looks pretty in a yellow outfit as she has kept both her hands on Salman’s shoulders. The actor on the other hand sports his long hairdo and is seen in an all-black outfit. He holds Pooja from her back and both of them smile looking at each other. Sharing this poster, the actor yet again reminds his fans that the trailer of the film will release on April 10th.

Check out the poster:

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 21st April 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

