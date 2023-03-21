Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s sizzling chemistry is unmissable in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s Jee Rahe The Hum

All eyes are on Salman Khan these days ever since his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan has been announced. The trailer of this film has created a lot of hype and fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release. But before that can happen, makers have made sure to raise the excitement levels of the fans and released the third track from the film titled Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling In Love). The USP of the song is that the actor himself has voiced this song and reunited with Amaal Malik after almost 8 years. Also, you cannot miss the cute chemistry between Pooja Hegde and the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor.

Jee Rahe The Hum song out

After the success of the song Main Hoon Hero Tera, which was also sung by Salman Khan, he is reuniting with Amaal Malik for yet another romantic track Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling In Love) for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The teaser of the song was released yesterday and it has already struck the right chords in the hearts of the fans. Be it the actor’s dance steps or his cute, fresh chemistry with Pooja Hegde, we bet fans are going to love everything. Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam too are a part of the song.

Check out the song:

This film is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film–action, family drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

