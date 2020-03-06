Salman Khan and Prabhudheva’s THIS unseen BTS picture is a glimpse to their dedication towards work; See Pic

As Salman Khan and Prabhudheva are collaborating once again for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, here’s a BTS picture of the duo which speaks volumes about their dedication.

Every time an actor is working on a project, his co-ordination with the director and his co-stars forms the most important thing of the project. Not everyone has the talent of being a director’s actor and one such actor in the industry is . The superstar is known to be one of the most hard-working actors in Bollywood who doesn’t mind walking an extra mile for his movies. His hard work, dedication and passion towards his work is often talk of the town as the Dabangg 3 star aims for nothing but perfection.

And while Salman is busy with his next project with choreographer turned director Prabhudheva, we have got our hands on an unseen behind the scene picture of this actor-director duo which speaks volumes about their dedication towards work. In the picture, Prabhudheva and Salman were seen sharing a set of earphones as they hear out an audio on the sets. The duo had an intense look on their respective faces and was quite engrossed in their work. Salman was looking dapper in his white shirt and black jeans which he had paired with a grey jacket.

Take a look at Salman Khan and Prabhudheva’s BTS picture:

To note, Salman and Prabhudheva are collaborating are once again for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The cop drama marks their third collaboration after Wanted and Dabangg 3 and the actor-director duo is all praises for each other. Also starring , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated to releases on Eid this year.

