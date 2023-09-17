Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani's wedding was called off due to THIS reason; Somy Ali makes shocking claims

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

The past relationship between Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani was one of the most talked-about romances in the film industry. The two were engaged and on the path to marriage, but the wedding was eventually called off. Recently, actress Somy Ali, known for her roles in films like Yaar Gaddar and Andolan, as well as her romance with superstar Salman, disclosed the reason behind the cancellation of Salman and Sangeeta's wedding.

During an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, actress Somy Ali unveiled the reason behind the canceled wedding of Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani. She stated, “The wedding cards were printed, but Sangeeta caught Salman red-handed in my apartment. What Salman did to Sangeeta, the same happened to me. This is called karma; when I grew up a little, I understood about it.”

In the same interview, Somy disclosed that she had a crush on Salman and had come to India with the intention of marrying him. She also delved into the abusive nature of their relationship, detailing how Salman used to resort to physical violence under the pretext of expressing love and care. Somy referenced an earlier quote of hers, saying, "He hits me because he cares," and expressed regret for her naivety in believing Salman's explanation that his actions were borne out of love.

Despite these challenges, Somy praised Salman for his love and care towards children. She highlighted that she had resided in his home for two years and held great respect for his parents. She described him as a generous individual and acknowledged that every person possesses both positive and negative qualities.

For those unfamiliar with her current endeavors, Somy Ali now resides in the United States and actively runs a nonprofit organization called No More Tears, dedicated to combating domestic violence and human trafficking.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

