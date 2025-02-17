Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt to reunite on-screen for an American thriller project? Read exciting details inside

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are not only among the most celebrated stars of Bollywood but also share a warm bond of friendship. They have shared screen space in movies like Saajan and Yeh Hai Jalwa, among others. Bringing a wave of excitement among fans, the latest reports suggest that the two are all set to share screen space in an American thriller project.

According to a report published in Mid-Day, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have traveled to Saudi Arabia to shoot their cameos for a big-budget Hollywood thriller. It has been revealed that the shoot for the film, which started today, i.e., February 17, will continue until February 19 at the newly launched AlUla Studios, a state-of-the-art film production facility recently introduced in the country.

Though the makers have kept the details about the project under wraps, a source shared with the publication that it is an American thriller featuring both stars in pivotal sequences.

“Salman and Sanjay are wildly popular not only in Bollywood but also in the Middle East. Their scenes are being specially designed to make an impact and cater to a global audience. It will be a three-day shoot. Salman’s team flew in on Sunday morning to Riyadh,” a source was quoted as saying.

The source further added that details about the project will be released at a later stage, as the talents and their teams are bound by an NDA.

It is worth mentioning that AlUla is gaining prominence for its desert landscapes and ancient architecture. It has also attracted major Hollywood productions, including Gerard Butler’s spy thriller Kandahar.

Salman and Sanjay were last seen together in a special song for Ajay Devgn's 2012 release, Son of Sardaar.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is also busy working on his highly anticipated upcoming film, Sikandar , directed by AR Murugadoss. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna , Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, and Kajal Aggarwal, among others, in key roles. It is set to release on Eid 2025.