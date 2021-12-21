Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty look ravishing in black as they attend a wedding in Jaipur; PIC

The month of December is here and it is clearly a wedding season going on everywhere. Many BTown couples got married recently. From Rajkummar Rao and Patralkehaa to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, a lot of these weddings have been making it to the headlines for the past couple of weeks. Well, it is not just about the celebs getting married but this month is all about many other celebs attending grand weddings as well. Recently a picture of Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty posing with their group as they attend a wedding in Jaipur has surfaced on the internet.