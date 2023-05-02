Salman Khan and SS Rajamouli wanted a different climax for Bajrangi Bhaijaan; Here's why

Kabir Khan directorial Bajrangi Bhaijaan was one of the biggest blockbusters of that year. The film starring Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Harshali Malhotra touched the hearts of the fans in such a way that all still remember it. The film was appreciated for its sensitive portrayal of India-Pakistan relations. But did you know, filmmaker SS Rajamouli and Salman Khan both wanted a different climax sequence? For the unversed, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was written by Rajamouli’s father V Vijayendra Prasad.

Salman Khan and SS Rajamouli wanted a different climax for Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan was the journey of Pawan Chaturvedi who is from India and meets a little girl Munni from Pakistan with a speech defect. She is separated from her family and lands in India. Pawan takes it upon himself to reunite Munni with her family. In the climax, Munni is taken home by Pawan’s friend and Pakistani reporter, Chand Nawab, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. During his latest appearance in Aap Ki Adalat, Salman shared that it was not just him but even SS Rajamouli who wanted that in the climax, the little girl from Pakistan should have been reunited with her mother by Pawan and not by Chand Nawab. He said, “I just thought in Bajrangi Bhaijaan climax and even (SS) Rajamouli pointed out to his father Mr Vijayendra Prasad that that visual was not supposed to be of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. That last visual of Munni going to the mother should have been Pawan’s, should have been mine. He, throughout the film, keeps saying, ‘Main chorr kar aaunga, main chorr kar aaunga (I will take her to her home).”

Salman says 'They have to be lucky 100 times, I have to be lucky once'

Salman Khan has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai Police. The actor is taking every measure possible to stay safe after receiving death threats from the Bishnoi gang. Talking about the increased security, he shared, “Security is better than insecurity. Yes, security is there. Now it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere. And more than that, now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, then there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people. They also give me a look. And my poor fans. There is a serious threat that's why there is security.”

