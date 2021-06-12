Salman Khan to announce starring as lead in the Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Master?

As per a recent report, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's Master are apparently all set to meet Salman Khan to discuss the tweaks in the script of the Hindi remake & possible shoot dates for it. Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi released in 2021.

Actor has been in the news recently due to the release of his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. While the buzz about the film is still on, a report about another possible upcoming project Salman has surfaced the internet and it relates to the Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Master. Pinkvilla had informed you earlier this year that Salman has been approached by the makers of the Hindi remake of Thalapathy's Vijay's Master to star in the film. Now, another report has claimed that the superstar may be all set to announce it soon.

As per a report in Mid-Day, the Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Master will be produced by Murad Khetani and Endemol Shine India in association with Seven Screen Studios. The report also claimed that Salman was shown Thalapathy Vijay's Master before the lockdown was imposed in 2021. As per the report, Salman had apparently agreed to do the film in principle but the lockdown slowed things down. As per a source that spoke to the daily, "Now, the producers will meet him again to discuss the minor tweaks in the script, the possible dates for the shoot and the director."

The source also informed the daily that the makers are also on the lookout for an A-lister to take on the role played by Vijay Sethupathi in Master. The source said, "By the month-end, the Khandaan will head to Goa for a vacation. If all goes well, after returning from the holiday, he will announce his new releases. Meanwhile, the producers of the Master remake are scouting for an A-list star who can reprise Vijay Sethupathi’s role and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Salman."

For those unaware, Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, was a hit film that hit the screens in January 2021. Later, it was released on an OTT platform as well. The film revolves around an alcoholic professor named JD, played by Thalapathy Vijay. Vijay Sethupathi essayed the role of a gangster who goes against Thalapathy Vijay.

Well, if all goes well, then fans of Salman may indeed get to see the actor playing the role in the Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay's film. Currently, the actor is enjoying family time at his farmhouse in Panvel. He will also be seen in Antim: The Final Truth with Aayush Sharma. Salman also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2 lined up for shoot. He also has Tiger 3 with and Emraan Hashmi.

