Salman Khan announces his next Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali; To collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala after six years

Salman Khan, who was last seen in Dabangg 3, has announced his next collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Here are the details.

After winning hearts with his last release Dabangg 3, has come up with a new surprise for his fans. The superstar has announced his next collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala with 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. In fact, the actor-producer duo had already booked Eid 2021 for the release of their upcoming collaboration. To note, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will be helmed by director Farhad Samjhi, while Sajid Nadiadwala will be writing the story and will also bankroll the movie.

Interestingly, the big announcement was made by Salman Khan on micro-blogging site Twitter, wherein he wrote, “Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI .... STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ... DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI... EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial. For the uninitiated, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will mark Salman’s reunion with Sajid Nadiadwala after six years. The actor-producer had last collaborated for 2014 release Kick which turned out to be a box office hit. In fact, it also saw Sajid Nadiadwala make his directorial debut. Given their previous record, hopes are certainly high for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ....

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...

— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala is basking in the success of his last outing 'Housefull 4' which charted massive numbers at the box office and entered the coveted Rs. 200 crore club. 2019 was all the more special for as Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment completed 65 years in Bollywood. Besides, his next release is the third installment of Tiger Shroff's Baaghi franchise which is all set to release in March 2020. On the other hand, after the success of ‘Dabangg 3’, Salman will next be seen in his upcoming movie 'Radhe' which will be released Eid 2020 and is being directed by Prabhudheva.

