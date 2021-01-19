Salman Khan announces Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's theatre release on EID 2021, expects THIS in return

Salman Khan took to Twitter to issue a statement on the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai today. The actor promised to release it in theatres on Eid 2021 and asked theatre owners for a promise in return.

had been requested by the Theatre Exhibitors Association from across the country for a theatrical release of his upcoming film, Radhe, the rights for which are with ZEE, as they all felt that only a Salman Khan film could help them all recover from the financial loss that theatres had suffered due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Looks like the actor has taken their request into consideration as he announced today the theatrical release of the film on EID 2021.

Salman took to his social media and shared a statement where he confirmed to bring Radhe to theatres on EID this year. But, expected the theatre owners to take care of COVID norms and precautions for all who come to see his film. Salman’s film Radhe has been among the highly awaited releases of 2021 and since last year, fans of the actor had been waiting to see it on the big screens. Finally, today, he has confirmed the release in theatres and asked the theatre owners to take all precautions.

The actor's statement reads, “Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners... It’s a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres. In return I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid.. God willing.."

It’s a well-known fact that the past year hasn’t been easy on many because of the lockdown and Covid 19, especially the cinema hall owners. Hence, they wrote to Salman Khan with a request in the form of an application from all the Film Exhibitors across various states of India requesting him to release his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in the theatres as his film is capable of not only resurrecting the fortunes of single screen owners but also give a ray of hope to owners & employees of theatres in the context of their future, and now the superstar has confirmed that he will be releasing his film in theatres this year on Eid.

The film helmed by Prabhudeva also stars in the lead opposite Salman Khan as well as Jackie Shroff, Zarina Wahab and Randeep Hooda in important roles and 'Radhe' is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.

