Salman Khan appreciates Bobby Deol’s performance in Love Hostel: Hope you keep doing better

Bobby Deol has proved his acting prowess once again with his recent web series Love Hostel. Fans liked and applauded his performance as a deadly mercenary in the show. Apart from Bobby Deol, Love Hostel also stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra. Their chemistry is also liked by the viewers. Several celebrities also appreciated Bobby Deol and penned down sweet notes for him on social media. To join the bandwagon, superstar Salman Khan also took to social media to praise Bobby for his performance.

Salman shared a still of Bobby Deol from the web show. While sharing the post, the Dabangg actor wrote, “Hearing good things about ur performance Bobby in #LoveHostel … best wishes always n hope u keep doing better n better…” As soon as he posted the appreciation post, fans also poured in wishes for Bobby Deol. A fan wrote, “My favourite” along with red heart emoticons. Other fans too dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

See Salman’s post here:

Speaking about Salman Khan’s professional career, the actor will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He has recently finished the Delhi schedule of his upcoming movie Tiger 3 and had returned to bay along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Previously, they shot the movie in several other foreign locations including Turkey, Austria and Russia. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and is produced by Yash Raj Films.

Recently, Salman hosted his concert Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded in Dubai. Disha Patani, Pooja Hegde, Sonakshi Sinha, Saie Manjrekar have joined the actor for the tour this time. Apart from them, Aayush Sharma, Maniesh Paul and Guru Randhawa are also part of the tour. Salman’s sister Arpita Khan has also joined them with her kids Ahil and Ayat.

