Salman Khan, Arbaaz or Sohail; who was the best student among them? Actors spill in VIDEO

Farrey, which marks the Bollywood debut of Alizeh Agnihotri, is scheduled to release on November 24. The movie gained attention for being chosen to premiere at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa. Recently, the screening took place in Mumbai, and the presence of Salman Khan added extra star power to the event. Now, Salman Khan shared a fun interaction video to announce that the advance bookings for the film have begun.

Salman Khan shares a fun interaction video titled Masters of Farrey

Today, on November 23, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle to announce that his niece Alizeh Agnihotri’s upcoming film Farrey’s advance bookings have started and along with it shared a fun interaction video with the cast and his brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, titled Masters of Farrey. In the video Alizeh and the rest of the cast were seen asking questions to the Khan brothers about their school life. Alizeh started first and asked her uncles who among them was the best, average, and worst student during their school days

Salman Khan was voted by his brothers as the best student, followed by Arbaaz and then Sohail. They further discussed what wasn’t allowed in school during their school days and how they used to communicate with friends or others for meet-ups or any other plans. Salman Khan humorously responded to this saying, “We used to try whatever message on a kabootar (pigeon), we used to send and I used that in Maine Pyaar Kiya also.”

They further discussed bunking classes and their ways of cheating during exams in their school days. Finally, the Khan brothers concluded by sharing their piece of advice to the cast of Farrey. HAVE A LOOK:

About Alizeh Agnihotri’s Farrey

Farrey, directed by the National award-winning director Soumendra Padhi, is a collaboration between Salman Khan Films, Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena. The movie features a diverse cast, including Alizeh Agnihotri, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in important roles. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on November 24, this year.

