Salman Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Alvira Khan make a splash as they arrive at Rrahul Kanal’s wedding-PICS

Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan attended politician Rrahul Narain Kanal and Dolly Chainani’s wedding in Mumbai. Take a look!

Written by Lubna Khan   |  Updated on Jan 27, 2023   |  04:52 PM IST  |  2.2K
Salman Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Alvira Khan make a splash as they arrive at Rrahul Kanal’s wedding-PICS
Salman Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Alvira Khan make a splash as they arrive at Rrahul Kanal’s wedding-PICS

Politician Rrahul Narain Kanal is tying the knot with his ladylove Dolly Chainani today, and many celebrities turned up in style to bless the lovely couple. TV celebrities such as Jai Bhanushali, his wife MahhiVij, Krushna Abhishek’s sister Arti Singh, Maniesh Paul, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik and many others were spotted by the paparazzi at Rrahul Kanal's wedding ceremony in Khar. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan was also clicked as he made a stylish entry at the wedding. His sisters Arpita Khan Sharma, and Alvira Khan along with her hubby Atul Agnihotri also attended the wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

Salman Khan, Arpita Khan, Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan arrive at Rrahul Kanal’s wedding

Salman Khan was seen in a blue shirt paired with denim jeans as he got out of his car made his way to the venue. He was flanked by several security personnel as he entered the venue of Rrahul Kanal’s wedding. The actor had sunglasses on, and he was seen posing with Rrahul Kanal in one of the pictures. Meanwhile, Arpita Khan wore a red ethnic embroidered suit, while Alvira is seen in a beautiful white-and-blue ombre ethnic dress at the wedding. Sohail Khan kept his look simple in a white kurta pyjama. Sohail, Arpita, Alvira, Atul Agnihotri also posed together for an adorable picture with the groom Rrahul Kanal. Check out the pictures below!

Salman Khan at Rrahul Kanal and Dolly Chainani's wedding

Salman Khan at Rrahul Kanal and Dolly Chainani's wedding

Arpita Khan Sharma, Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri at Rrahul Kanal and Dolly Chainani's wedding

Arpita Khan Sharma, Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri at Rrahul Kanal and Dolly Chainani's wedding

Alvira Khan at Rrahul Kanal and Dolly Chainani's wedding

Arpita Khan Sharma at Rrahul Kanal and Dolly Chainani's wedding

Arpita Khan Sharma, Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan at Rrahul Kanal and Dolly Chainani's wedding

Salman Khan at Rrahul Kanal and Dolly Chainani's wedding

About The Author
Lubna Khan
Lubna Khan
Writer

Bonafide Bollywood lover with over 3 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Though Lubna studied architec...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!