Salman Khan arrives for 29th Kolkata International Film Festival; Babul Supriyo receives Tiger 3 star
Tiger 3 star Salman Khan, a while back touched down in Kolkata for the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival. The actor was escorted by veteran playback singer and minister Babul Supiryo.
Currently basking in the success of his last release, Tiger 3, Salman Khan amidst his busy schedule has reached Kolkata to attend the inaugural ceremony of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival. The event is organized to celebrate the lively cultural exchange between Australia and India. Several videos and photographs from his visit have been going viral on the internet.
Salman Khan touches down in Kolkata for the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival
Tiger 3-star Salman Khan touched down in Kolkata a while back for the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival. The actor was received by the veteran playback singer and West Bengal minister Babul Supiryo at the airport. The film festival will be instated by the honorable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today.
Several videos and photographs of the actor have been ruling the internet as he reached the city. In the viral video, the actor can be seen guarded by a pack of his security team. In addition to this, the actor also acknowledged the fans with a wave, folded hands, and a salute from a distance. For his visit, the actor was seen exuding swag in a black T-shirt paired with blue denims.
Have a look:
According to NDTV, Anil Kapoor and Kamal Haasan will be the chief guests while veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, actress Sonakshi Sinha, cricketer Sourav Ganguly and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt will also be gracing the occasion.
It has also been stated that the opening film of the year is Deya Neya, which stars the abiding Uttam Kumar-Tanuja. This time, Australia has taken center stage as the Special Focus Country at the KIFF 2023.
The selection not only marks a significant cinematic association but also underlines the close bond shared between the two nations, both as members of The Commonwealth and through a mutual love for cultural nuances, including the sport of cricket.
About Salman Khan's Tiger 3
Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. In the film, Salman and Katrina reprised their roles as Avinash Rathore (Tiger) and Zoya. The Maneesh Sharma directorial was released earlier this year on Diwali. The third installment from the Tiger franchise and the fifth from the YRF Spy Universe soared well at the box office.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to start Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan's The Bull from February
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Singh in talks to direct Sunny Deol & Ayushmann Khurrana in Border 2
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Fighter to be first Hrithik Roshan film to release in 3D; Siddharth Anand locks IMAX version too
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser with Fighter on Republic Day; Ali Abbas Zafar locks an action packed cut