Salman Khan arrives for 29th Kolkata International Film Festival; Babul Supriyo receives Tiger 3 star

Currently basking in the success of his last release, Tiger 3, Salman Khan amidst his busy schedule has reached Kolkata to attend the inaugural ceremony of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival. The event is organized to celebrate the lively cultural exchange between Australia and India. Several videos and photographs from his visit have been going viral on the internet.

Tiger 3-star Salman Khan touched down in Kolkata a while back for the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival. The actor was received by the veteran playback singer and West Bengal minister Babul Supiryo at the airport. The film festival will be instated by the honorable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today.

Several videos and photographs of the actor have been ruling the internet as he reached the city. In the viral video, the actor can be seen guarded by a pack of his security team. In addition to this, the actor also acknowledged the fans with a wave, folded hands, and a salute from a distance. For his visit, the actor was seen exuding swag in a black T-shirt paired with blue denims.

According to NDTV, Anil Kapoor and Kamal Haasan will be the chief guests while veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, actress Sonakshi Sinha, cricketer Sourav Ganguly and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt will also be gracing the occasion.

It has also been stated that the opening film of the year is Deya Neya, which stars the abiding Uttam Kumar-Tanuja. This time, Australia has taken center stage as the Special Focus Country at the KIFF 2023.

The selection not only marks a significant cinematic association but also underlines the close bond shared between the two nations, both as members of The Commonwealth and through a mutual love for cultural nuances, including the sport of cricket.

About Salman Khan's Tiger 3

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. In the film, Salman and Katrina reprised their roles as Avinash Rathore (Tiger) and Zoya. The Maneesh Sharma directorial was released earlier this year on Diwali. The third installment from the Tiger franchise and the fifth from the YRF Spy Universe soared well at the box office.

