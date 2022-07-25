Salman Khan arrives at Kichcha Sudeep & Jacqueline Fernandez's Vikrant Rona Hindi trailer launch; See Pics

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars to have graced the Bollywood industry. The superstar has a career spanning more than three decades and enjoys a dedicated cult fan following. He continues to charm audiences with his swag and has an aura of his own. While he is such a big star, he values his fans and makes it a point to greet them on his birthdays and on Eid apart from other fan interactions that he is a part of. He also tries to support Indian artists by promoting work of actors and artists from different entertainment industries, like he has taken the initiative of presenting Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez’s next film Vikrant Rona in Hindi.

Today evening, Salman Khan graced Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Vikrant Rona Hindi Trailer launch, that was held in Mumbai. The Bhaijaan of Bollywood made a grand entry to the event and was hounded by the paparazzi as he made his way to the auditorium. The actor looked absolutely stylish in his black printed t-shirt and trousers. He posed with both his hands in his pockets. Later on, he danced on the stage with the leads of Vikrant Rona on a peppy dance number from the movie. He talked about how much he liked Kichcha & Jacqueline’s new film when he watched it the other day, apart from answering some brewing questions related to his upcoming movies.

Have a look at Salman Khan’s entry at Vikrant Rona’s Hindi Trailer Launch event:

Salman Khan was last seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim alongside Aayush Sharma and will next be seen in Bhaijaan with Farhad Samji which is expected to release in the last week of 2022. The movie has an ensemble cast with big names from the Telugu and Hindi film industry. After his film with Farhad Samji, he will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi which sees an Eid 2023 release. Apart from these films, work on No Entry Mein Entry with Anees Bazmee and Dabangg 4 with Tigmanshu Dhulia is on. While script for No Entry Mein Entry has been cracked, work on Dabangg 4 is still on. The actor even confirmed his presence in Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s sequel Pawanputra Bhaijaan, which is being written by the writer of Bajrangi Bhaijaan himself, V Vijendra Prasad.

