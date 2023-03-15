Salman Khan asked to apologise to Bishnoi group by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: Be ready to face consequences

Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He often makes it to the headlines for his upcoming films and these days all eyes are on him as fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Last year after famous Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala was shot, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatened to kill Salman Khan as well. In fact, Salim Khan even received a threat letter. Now the latest buzz is that the gangster has asked the superstar to apologize to the Bishnoi group and if he fails to do so, he will face the consequences.

Lawrence Bishnoi threats Salman Khan

According to reports in Times Of India, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi warned Salman Khan to issue an apology letter to the Bishnoi community for his involvement in the Blackbuck case. In the latest interview from the prison, the gangster has warned the actor and issued another threat. He further added that the Bishnoi community was angry with the actor as Salman humiliated them. He said that a case was registered against the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor but he did not apologise and if he does not tender an apology he should be ready to face the consequences. Lawrence wants the actor to apologise to the Bishnoi community before the Jambeshwarji temple and he will back off the community forgives the star.

Salman Khan’s work front

Salman Khan was last seen making a cameo alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. Fans loved the on-screen chemistry of SRK and Salman and it was indeed a visual treat to see both of them do action. On the other hand, the actor has thr third instalment of his superhit franchise Tiger. Along with him we will see Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi who will be playing the baddie. Salman also has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde.

