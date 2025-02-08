Salman Khan Assassination Plot Case: Two accused granted bail by Bombay HC; find out why

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of assassination attempt and threat, which could be triggering for some readers.

A firing incident took place outside Salman Khan’s house in April 2024. During the investigation, the police discovered a conspiracy to assassinate the Bollywood superstar near his Panvel farmhouse. It has now been learned that two men accused of being part of this assassination plot allegedly by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have now been granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

According to the Hindustan Times, Vaspi Mehmud Khan, alias Wasim Chikna, and Gaurav Vinod Bhatia, alias Sandeep Bishnoi, were granted bail on February 6, 2025 due to insufficient evidence. The court noted that apart from being present in a WhatsApp group where the alleged assassination plot was discussed, there was no substantial evidence against the duo.

The court stated, “Except this, no recovery of incriminating material has been found against them. Even the WhatsApp chats are vague.”

As per the report, the defense argued that the allegations against them were made up for media attention. They stressed on the fact that co-accused Deepak Gogoi had already received bail from the sessions court in 2024. The defense further claimed that Vaspi and Gaurav were neither connected to the Bishnoi gang nor were involved in the conspiracy.

The two accused were granted bail by the single judge bench of justice NR Borkar.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has been spotted amidst heavy security since last year amid the various death threats he has received. His Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai has also been secured for the protection of the family. The actor’s latest public appearance was at the screening of the new film Loveyapa, where he posed alongside Aamir Khan.

On the work front, Salman Khan had been busy shooting for his upcoming movie Sikandar. The action thriller marks his first collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna. The cast includes Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. The official teaser of the film was released last year and it showcased Salman in an action-packed avatar.

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It arrives in theaters on Eid 2025.

