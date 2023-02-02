Salman Khan attends Pooja Hegde's brother's wedding, looks handsome in all-black; Viral PICS

Salman Khan was recently seen making a starry special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The audience loved watching them reunite and recreate the Karan Arjun magic on the big screen. On Pathaan's release day, Salman unveiled the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-starring Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. Post that, Bhaijaan was seen attending Pooja's brother Rishabh Hegde's wedding on January 30. The pictures of Salman posing with the couple have surfaced on social media. Salman Khan poses with Pooja Hegde's brother Rishabh Hegde and his bride

In the viral pictures, Salman is seen donning an all-black outfit. He is seen posing with the newlyweds and flashing his million-dollar smile. In another picture, Salman is seen posing with Pooja and her family. Reportedly, Salman also attended the sangeet ceremony. Pooja, on the other hand, has opted for a shimmery lehenga for her brother's wedding. She danced to the tunes of Salman's song Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke Bade Bhaiya from Hum Saath Saath Hain. Have a look:

Pooja Hegde pens a special note for her brother As her brother tied the knot, Pooja took to Instagram and shared dreamy pictures from the wedding. The actress also penned a beautiful note for him as he started his new life. Her post read, "My brother got married to the love of his life! What a rollercoaster of a week it was! I have cried happy tears and laughed like a child. Anna, as you step into the next phase in your life, i hope you LOVE uncontrollably, GIVE with all your heart and find PEACE and understanding in each others presence. @shivanis09, you beautiful stunning bride, welcome to the family."

Meanwhile, Salman and Pooja's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. It is slated to hit theatres on Eid 2023.

