Salman Khan attends Shah Rukh Khan's private birthday bash; Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's pic goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday party in Mumbai last night was a grand and star-studded event attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities and other notable figures to celebrate the iconic actor. The celebration was a night of creating lasting memories, with guests spending time with their families and strengthening their connections with friends and industry peers. Salman Khan as well as Bollywood’s ‘IT’ couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also marked their presence.

Salman Khan spotted at Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash

In a post shared by a fan page of Salman Khan, Salman Khan was spotted in a picture standing behind a picture of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he attended Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday bash. While his face was not properly visible it is quite evident that he is none other than the superstar Salman Khan. HAVE A LOOK:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spotted at Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash

Shah Rukh Khan marked his 58th birthday with a grand party in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2, which continued late into the night. Recently, film producer Ashvini Yardi took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself posing with the love birds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at the grand birthday celebration of King Khan.

In the picture, Sidharth was spotted standing in the middle of the two ladies as they posed together for the photo. Kiara donned a brown colored leather bodycon dress with minimal makeup and hair left open. Sidharth on the other hand sported a black blazer over a dark grayish green colored T-shirt and black pants. He also accessorized his look with a silver colored chain. HAVE A LOOK:

Work front of Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani

Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated upcoming film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is all set to hit theaters on November 12, this year.

In her recent work, Kiara Advani appeared in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan, which was released in theaters on June 29 this year. The film was highly praised by both audience and critics alike and was a success in terms of box office collections. She's stepping into South Indian cinema with the upcoming political thriller titled Game Changer, where she will be acting alongside the star from RRR, Ram Charan.

Sidharth Malhotra on the other hand is preparing for the launch of his upcoming film, Yodha. Additionally, he also has the Indian Police Force series by Rohit Shetty in his pipeline.

