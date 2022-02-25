Salman Khan is in awe of Burj Khalifa’s beauty as he strikes a pose in front of it; PICS

Salman Khan has been keeping himself extremely busy in the shooting for his upcoming film Tiger 3. This will be the third film from the Tiger installment. Well, Katrina Kaif will be seen in the lead role. The film has been making noise ever since it was announced. Well, on Thursday the actor’s picture with Hollywood superstar Samantha Lockwood also went viral on social media. She had shared the image on her Instagram handle and today the actor shared two sets of pictures on his handle posing in front of Burj Khalifa.

Salman is seen wearing a blue colour tee with a chain on his neck. He is smiling as he strikes a pose. He has captioned it as ‘Looking fwd to perform in dubai yet again tonite for the #dabanggtourreloaded at the #expo2020.. 9pm at the DEC Arena @expo2020dubai #Dubai @thejaevents @sohailkhanofficial.” From the caption, the actor looks like is in Dubai to attend an event and will be performing too. However, many details are not shared in the pictures. But his fans are surely very happy as they have been sharing a lot of comments.

Many dropped heart emojis and some even wrote, ‘Impressive’. Salman enjoys a huge fan following on social media and has been ruling the industry for almost two decades. He was hosting Bigg Boss 15 till January.

Take a look at the post here:

Talking about Tiger 3, it is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and also features Emraan Hashmi. It is reported that the film will have Shah Rukh Khan doing a cameo and is expected to hit the screens in December this year.

