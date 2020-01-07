Salman Khan & Bajrangi Bhaijaan director Kabir Khan gearing up for a 4th film? Here’s what we know

Salman Khan is currently busy with Radhe’s shoot while Kabir Khan is gearing up for ‘83’s release. Amidst this, a report states that the two are set to reunite for a fourth time for a film again.

When it comes to fans of , they are always eager to know what their favourite Khan would take up next. While Salman has been busy shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, it seems that the actor is being offered several projects for his next. Amidst all of them, it seems Bajrangi Bhaijaan director Kabir Khan has put forth an idea to the Dabangg Khan that he might be contemplating to take up. Kabir Khan and Salman have collaborated on 3 films prior like Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman and Kabir might be all set for a reunion for 4th time with another film. While reports after Tubelight were rife of a fallout between the director and Dabangg 3 actor, it seems all is well now as Kabir has been seen several times at Khan family’s get togethers. As per the report in the daily, Kabir has put forth several ideas to Salman which have left the Dabangg star excited. However, the final narration of it is pending.

As a source quoted to the daily, “Kabir has narrated some ideas to Salman, which the latter is excited about, but he is waiting for the final narration. There would be absolute clarity around Kabir and Salman’s film by June, once there is some movement to translate the discussed idea into a screenplay. Things are in the nascent stage with the two exchanging ideas.” While Salman might be thinking about his next project after Radhe, the actor has several options to pick from. The source added, “Salman is considering multiple scripts. After back-to back action, he might take a break from the genre if he gets the right script.”

Meanwhile, Salman will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . The film will also star Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda. It is directed by Prabhudheva and is produced by Salman Khan Films. It was announced a few months back and the shooting of the film is going on currently. It is slated to release on Eid 2020.

