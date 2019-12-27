Salman Khan becomes a mamu again on his birthday as Arpita Khan Sharma & Aayush Sharma welcome a baby girl

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma welcomed a baby girl on Salman Khan’s 54th birthday. The Kwatha actor announced the good news and posted photos. Check it out.

’s 54th birthday’s best gift came from his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma and brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma as they decided to welcome their second child on Dabangg 3 star’s birthday. On December 27, 2019, Aayush Sharma came out of Hinduja hospital and announced to the paparazzi that he and Arpita have become proud parents to a baby girl. Last night, Arpita and Aayush partied with Salman at Sohail Khan's house. Post that, Arpita was admitted to the hospital for her delivery.

Today, in the afternoon, the Kwatha actor came out from the hospital and announced the happy news about having a baby girl with his wife, Arpita. In the photos, a happy new dad, Aayush can be seen smiling and thanking the paps for their good wishes. Clad in a white hoodie with black jeans, Aayush was elated on becoming a father again. Soon after, Helen was also spotted at the hospital where Arpita gave birth to a baby girl. Atul Agnihotri also arrived on receiving the happy news.

(Also Read: PHOTOS: Dabangg 3 actor Salman Khan arrives at sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Christmas bash)

In the photos, apart from Aayush, Helen can also be seen along with Atul. Atul can be seen clad in casual clothes as he arrived to wish the new parents on this happy occasion. While fans are waiting to see Salman arrive at the hospital to wish his sister, Arpita on becoming a mom again, the Kwatha actor seemed extremely happy to welcome a second child after their son, Ahil Sharma. From past few weeks, reports were coming in that Arpita and Aayush have decided to welcome their child on Salman's birthday to make it even more special. Here's wishing the couple, Congratulations!

Check out the photos:

Read More