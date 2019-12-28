Salman Khan on becoming mamu again to Ayat: Hogeya mama ka, chacha ka, bas ab baap banna baki hai; WATCH

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma welcomed a baby girl on his birthday and named her Ayat. In a press meet on his birthday, Salman mentioned that he has become a mama, chacha and only becoming a father remains. Check it out.

A day back, one of the mega stars of Bollywood, turned a year older and his fans celebrated this happy occasion by flocking to his house in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of him. On Salman’s birthday, his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and brother-in-law Aaysuh Sharma welcomed another child, a baby girl in the world and named her Ayat. Salman became a mamu again on his birthday and it surely was a happy occasion for the entire Khan family.

While celebrating his birthday with the media, Salman spoke about becoming an uncle again to Ayat. The Dabangg 3 actor mentioned that the meaning and significance of December 27 has changed for him forever and that he will not be celebrating his birthday alone again. Salman joked and said that he has become a mama, a chacha but becoming a father still remains. Time and again, Salman has expressed his affiliation with kids and he dotes on his nephew Ahil Sharma. Even on his birthday, Ahil joined Salman in cutting the cake and the video went viral.

Salman said, “Today, we are blessed with Ayat and I saw her picture first thing in the morning. That is the best thing. From today, the significance of 27th Dec has changed. Jese Utha hu, phone check kia and photo dekhi Ayat ki. Most beautiful. Ab iske baad 27 December geya. Ab celebration saath mein hoga.” When asked about the feeling of becoming an uncle again, Salman said, “Abi hogeya mama ka, chacha ka, bas ab baap banna baki hai.”

Check out the video:

"Today, we are blessed with Ayat and I saw her picture first thing in the morning. That is the best thing. From today, the significance of 27th Dec has changed." says @BeingSalmanKhan #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/j1jwYLw1Vu — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) December 27, 2019

Salman was spotted at the Hinduja hospital last night with Iulia Vantur as he joined the family to meet Arpita and Aayush’s new born baby girl. Salman also shared a tweet to thank everyone for their wishes on his birthday and prayed that everyone who reads his tweet would wish the best for Arpita and Aayush’s little girl. Soon after the news of Arpita’s baby girl was announced, the Khan family was seen visiting the hospital.

