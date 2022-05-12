Salman Khan to begin shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali from tomorrow; Team builds a huge set in Mumbai

Salman Khan’s fans have all the reasons to grin from ear to ear these days. After all, the superstar is set to begin shooting for her upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie is one of the most anticipated releases and will also star Salman’s brother in law Aayush Sharma in a key role. As the audience is eagerly waiting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, as per a new update, Salman will begin shooting for the movie from tomorrow in Mumbai.

According to a report published in a Mid Day, the team will be shooting at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle. The report also suggested that the team had built two huge on the site. “One of the sets is that of a metro station. The first scene will be filmed at this set-up. Shooting at a real metro station was not feasible due to crowd management problems, so the makers chose to erect a huge set instead,” a source was quoted saying. Reportedly, it will be a 10-day schedule following which the team will be shooting an extensive schedule at Mehboob Studio in Bandra.

To note, apart from Salman and Aayush, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will also star Zaheer Iqbal and Pooja Hedge in the lead. Besides, it is also reported that Shehnaaz Gill will also be making her big Bollywood debut with the movie. However, an official confirmation in this regard is yet to be made. To note, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is aiming to release in December this year.

Meanwhile, Salman is also working on the much talked about third installment of the Tiger franchise. Also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, Tiger 3 will feature Salman reprising the role of Tiger while the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress will be seen playing the role of Zoya. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie will feature Emraan in the role of the lead antagonist.

